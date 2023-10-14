ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has extended best wishes to Pakistan cricket team ahead of their match against arch-rival India in ongoing World Cup 2023.

“Best of luck to our cricket team for today’s match against India! May you play with determination, skill, and the unwavering fighting spirit that you’re known for. The entire nation is behind you, cheering for you. Let’s bring it home!” the premier wrote on social media platform X.

INdia and Pakistan will both be out to make a statement against their close rivals when the two undefeated teams meet at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today (Saturday).

The arch-rivals share a rich cricketing history. While Pakistan outright dominates India head-to-head in the ODI format, with 73 wins to their name as compared to 56 losses, India have an enviable record in the Cricket World Cup.

Ever since their first-ever World Cup encounter in 1992, India haven’t lost a single World Cup game against them.