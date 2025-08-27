Is Pakistan REALLY launching first ever bullet train for Lahore-Karachi route?

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Railways has rejected media reports claiming that Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi had announced the launch of a bullet train service between Karachi and Lahore.

The ministry termed the reports “completely baseless and misleading”. It added that the minister has made no such announcement regarding a high-speed rail project between the two cities.

A spokesperson for the ministry reiterated that the government’s current focus remains on enhancing existing railway infrastructure and services.

The public has been advised to disregard unverified claims and rely solely on official communications issued by the Ministry of Railways.

A day earlier, reports claimed that Abbasi had announced a plan to operate a high-speed bullet train between Karachi and Lahore by the year 2030.

Hanif Abbasi said the 1,215-kilometer-long high-speed rail line will be part of the Karachi to Peshawar Main Line-1 (ML-1), which is being upgraded under the CPEC project at a cost of $6.8 billion, according to the reports.

Reports further said the train running between Karachi and Lahore will travel at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour, with stops at Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The report stated that the project will be completed with the assistance of China, and China Railway Construction Corporation will also be involved.