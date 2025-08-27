Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Summer Vacations 2025 Extended Till September 7

MULTAN – Administration of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has announced an extension in summer vacations 2025.

It has issued a notification in this regard, stating that: “On the recommendations of Deans Committee along with others held on 18.08.2025 Summer Vacations 2025 are extended till September 7, 2025”.

It added that all hostels (male/female) shall reopen on the same date.

Phased Reopening of Schools in Punjab

Earlier, the Punjab government announced phased reopening of schools and colleges across the province.

Classes for Grade 9, Grade 10, intermediate, O-Level, and A-Level students resumed on August 18 across Punjab in line with the directives of Education Minsiter Rana Sikandar Hayat.

In the second phase, students from Grades 1 to 8 will return on September 1.

School Timings in Punjab

Starting from August 18, the single shift schools open at 7:30 am and close at 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while they close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

As per the notification, the morning shift will run from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday while it will close at 11:30 am on Fridays.

The evening shift will operate from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday to Thursday, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Fridays.

