Babar’ struggles against elite fast bowlers

Raja Zahid Mehmood

BABAR Azam, celebrated as one of the finest batsmen of his generation, is renowned for his elegant technique, marked by an open stance, exceptional hand-eye coordination and supple wrists.

These qualities enable precise shot-making and the ability to find gaps effortlessly. Additionally, his ability to play a powerful pull shot and handle both good-length and half-volley deliveries has made him a formidable batsman across formats.

However, recent performances across ODI, T20 and Test formats have exposed vulnerability against elite fast bowlers, raising concerns about his ability to handle genuine pace and swing. In the recent T20 World Cup, Babar displayed his trademark fluency but struggled against India’s Jasprit Bumrah. A moving good-length delivery outfoxed him, with late movement leading to an edge to slip at a critical moment.

This was not an isolated incident. In an ODI series against the West Indies, young fast bowler Jayden Seales troubled Babar with an in-swinging delivery that breached his defenses, clean bowling him. Similarly, Australia’s pace duo, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, have consistently disrupted Babar’s composed approach, exposing technical frailties. These elite bowlers, combining raw pace with sharp swing, have repeatedly challenged his batting setup.

Babar’s technique, involving a deep crease position and open stance to avoid LBW dismissals and create scoring opportunities, falters against such bowlers. His signature cover drive, once executed with mastery, has been notably absent in recent matches. Instead, Babar appears rattled, making uncharacteristic errors, such as mistiming pull shotsa stroke he once played with authority against even less heralded bowlers. This suggests a mental as well as technical challenge when facing high-quality pace.

The cricketing world has seen talented batsmen like Ramnaresh Sarwan, Vinod Kambli, Boeta Dippenaar and Graeme Hick face similar struggles. Despite promising starts, these players faltered against elite fast bowlers mid-career, with only Sarwan surpassing 5,000 Test runs. Like Babar, they possessed immense talent but struggled to adapt, ultimately retiring without leaving a lasting impact on world cricket. Babar’s current trajectory risks echoing these cautionary tales unless he addresses these challenges. Historically, Babar has handled varied bowling attacks with ease, showcasing consistency and elegance.

However, his recent struggles highlight the need for technical and mental adjustments. To counter bowlers like Bumrah, Starc, Cummins and Seales, Babar must refine his approach, possibly adjusting his stance or footwork to better handle pace and swing. His ability to adapt will determine whether he can reclaim his dominance on the global stage.

As Babar navigates these challenges, fans and analysts are eager to see if he can overcome this hurdle. With his undeniable talent and proven track record, Babar has the potential to adapt and succeed. However, it will require focused effort to tweak his technique and strengthen his mindset to meet the demands of the world’s fastest and most skillful bowlers. His journey to conquer these setbacks will define his legacy as one of cricket’s modern greats.

—The writer is working as senior sub-editor in Pakistan Observer.