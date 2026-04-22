IRGC Navy seizes MSC Francesca, Epaminondas amid Maritime Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized two commercial vessels MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, claiming they were operating without authorization and violating maritime rules in Strait of Hormuz.

The commercial ships were reportedly intercepted and escorted into Iranian waters for inspection of their cargo and documents.

The already volatile Hormuz has once again become the center of international alarm as IRGC accused the ships of operating without authorization, attempting to pass through the strategic waterway covertly. It also alleged that navigation systems may have been tampered with during their passage. The force warned it is actively monitoring all maritime traffic in the region and vowed a “firm and decisive” response to any future breaches.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre Reported two separate incidents earlier today, likely the MSC Francesca and the Epaminodes, between 8nm and 15nm west of Oman, before the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy (IRGC-N) announced that both vessels were… pic.twitter.com/ROshqAbKUW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 22, 2026

A third vessel Euphoria which had appeared in earlier reports, was not mentioned in the IRGC’s latest statement, adding further confusion to the developing situation.

The dramatic maritime confrontation comes at sensitive moment, with Strait of Hormuz already regarded as one of the world’s most strategically critical and politically tense shipping lanes. While Iranian forces appear to be tightening their control and increasing interceptions, no casualties or physical damage have been reported.

Analysts warn that such actions risk intensifying already fragile regional dynamics and could place renewed pressure on ongoing ceasefire efforts. The Strait remains a key artery for global energy supplies, meaning even limited disruptions can trigger international concern.

US President Donald Trump argued that any move to disrupt the Strait would ultimately harm Iran economically, framing it as a strategic miscalculation. However, observers suggest Tehran may be using its leverage over the waterway as a tool of political pressure amid stalled negotiations.

Amid these tensions, Pakistan’s top leadership including Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir is playing quiet but active mediating role between Washington and Tehran. They also maintained continuous communication with US administration and have helped extend an otherwise expiring ceasefire into an open-ended pause to allow diplomacy more time.

Pakistan is said to be relaying proposals between the two sides and recently held discussions with the Iranian ambassador as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation. These backchannel talks continue, with the aim of preventing further escalation and pushing toward a more durable agreement.