Iran prevents Botswana, Angola ships from transiting Hormuz

Iranian armed forces prevented two vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, amid a US maritime blockade.
According to the media reports, armed forces turned back these vessels after issuing warnings in the aftermath of the continuing US blockade of Iranian ports.
The vessels, sailing under the flags of Botswana and Angola, were forced to change course after what the report described as unauthorised transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
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