Pakistani oil tanker ‘Shalamar’ becomes first to sail out of Hormuz since US blockade

KARACHI – A Pakistani ship carrying crude oil has become the first vessel to leave the Persian Gulf, passing through the Strait of Hormuz, since a US imposed a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13.

The ship, named “Shalamar”, passed south of Iran’s Larak Island on Thursday night and entered the Gulf of Oman. It was transporting roughly 450,000 barrels of oil that had been loaded at Das Island in the United Arab Emirates.

The Aframax-class tanker was only partially filled and is expected to arrive in Karachi, where it will unload its cargo on Sunday.

Ship traffic through the strategic waterway has dropped sharply. After a brief increase over the weekend, the number of vessels making the passage has fallen back to very low levels following US and Israeli military actions in late February.

Under the current US naval restrictions, vessels must now obtain approval from both American and Iranian authorities before transporting oil or other goods out of the Persian Gulf.

Earlier this month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces announced a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports), in accordance with the President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

It added the blockade impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.