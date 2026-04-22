US-Iran Talks could resume on Friday, Trump says, as Pakistan-Mediated Diplomacy Advances

WASHINGTON – The second round of negotiations between US and Iran could take place as soon as Friday, President Donald Trump said, a day after VP JD Vance’s visit to Islamabad was cancelled.

Trump told NY Post that renewed talks were “possible,” as efforts continue to stabilize a fragile ceasefire between the two countries. His comments follow a recent announcement extending the ceasefire, which he said would remain in effect while Iran’s leadership works to present a “unified proposal” for discussions.

POTUS said he instructed the US military to maintain a blockade posture, stay on alert, and remain prepared, while the ceasefire continues until negotiations reach a conclusion.

At the same time, diplomatic channels involving Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir appear to be playing a key role in backchannel efforts with Tehran. Officials in Islamabad said they are actively engaging Iran and believe progress is being made toward restarting dialogue, with the possibility of further talks emerging within the next 36 to 72 hours.

Pakistani sources described the situation as cautiously stable, noting that despite strong rhetoric on both sides, the ceasefire has so far held and there has been no escalation in military activity.

The recent developments show tentative movement toward renewed diplomacy, though officials emphasize that outcomes remain uncertain and dependent on Iran’s internal coordination and response.