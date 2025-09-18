Iraq Ziarat visa update for 2025 unveiled as new condition imposed

The Iraqi government has introduced new guidelines for individuals planning to visit the country’s sacred religious sites.

According to the new rules, men under the age of 50 will no longer be eligible for a pilgrimage visa if they are traveling alone.

Authorities stated that the new policy aims to streamline the pilgrimage process and ensure better management of visitors during religious gatherings. However, men under 50 can still obtain a visa if they apply as part of a family group.

The guidelines are expected to impact thousands of potential pilgrims from across the region who traditionally travel solo for religious purposes.

Officials have urged all prospective visitors to check the updated requirements before planning their journey.

Ziarat pilgrimage holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims worldwide, including those from Pakistan.

Each year, thousands travel to holy sites in Iraq and Iran to visit the shrines of revered Islamic figures, particularly from the Shia tradition.

These include the sacred cities of Karbala and Najaf, where pilgrims pay their respects to Imam Hussain (RA) and Imam Ali (RA).

The journey symbolizes devotion, remembrance, and a connection to Islamic history.