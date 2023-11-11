RIYADH – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has landed in Riyadh as Saudi Arabia is hosting an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit to discuss deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Raisi’s visit is an extraordinary event as it is the first time that any incumbent Iranian president traveled to the Arab nation in the last ten years.

Raisi along with his delegation landed in the Saudi financial hub, where he was welcomed by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah Al-Anzi, Iranian Ambassador to the Kingdom, and other officials.

His visit remained in limelight amid diplomatic thaw between Riyadh and Tehran, and now the two countries are leading to exchange of diplomatic missions and the reopening of embassies.

During his stay in Saudi, Iranian President will participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit that aims to underscore the significance of consolidating efforts and presenting a unified stance that reflects the joint Arab-Islamic will concerning the serious and unprecedented developments in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, Saudi media said.

The leading Arab nation said the joint Arab-Islamic summit will present a unified stance on the precarious situation in Gaza.

Muslim World called for ceasefire as Israel continued bombing hospitals, residences, and houses of worship in Gaza following an assault of Palestinian group Hamas.

So far, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than half of which were women and children.