LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has revised the departure and arrival schedule of two trains Allama Iqbal Express and Shaheen Passenger for winter, an update shared by Railways revealed.

Railways changed the timings of passenger trains for public convenience.

As per new schedule shared by Allama Iqbal Express, the coach will depart from Karachi Cantt at 3:30 pm instead of 2:15 pm and reach Sialkot at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Passenger will depart an hour later from Sialkot than its previous schedule.

Last month, Railways notified its updated winter timetable as timings for several trains have been changed.

The revised schedule is for the vfollowing trains: