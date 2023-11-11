Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has arrived at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit. Deputy Governor Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, senior Saudi officials

and Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed him at the King Khalid Airport.

Earlier, Anwaar-ul-HaqKakar on Friday left for Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the OIC on the situation in Gaza.

During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the emergency meeting being held in Riyadh, which will discuss the

Israeli aggression on Gaza.