US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country is working closely with Saudi Arabia to ensure the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip amid Israel’s military escalation.

The remarks came during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Saturday to discuss the situation in the enclave.

Both ministers said their countries are working together to ensure the protection of civilians, as well as on other issues of common interest, including bringing peace to the region.

“Civilian populations on both sides are being affected and it’s important I think that we all condemn the targeting of civilians in any form at any time by anyone,” the Saudi FM said.

“We need to work together to find a way out of this cycle of violence, without a concerted effort to end this constant return to violence, it will always be civilians that suffer first, it will always be civilians on both sides that end up paying the price,” he added.

Blinken described the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 as “indescribable.”

He added that aid must be allowed to reach civilians in Gaza, and safe areas should be established.

Blinken also said the Palestinian armed group “does not represent the Palestinian people and their hopes.”

Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s calls for a collective effort to stop the cycle of violence amid the escalation in the Gaza Strip. A ceasefire must go into effect in Gaza to allow the entry of humanitarian aid, he said.—Agencies