Prize Bonds are a cautious investment option for salaried people who invest in bonds and are lending money to central bank issuing the bond. The latest balloting of the Rs100 Prize Bond is slated to be held next week.
In volatile markets like Pakistan, bonds can be a good investment option. The purchase of prize bond is considered a good option as the principal amount remains secure no matter if you win or remain unlucky.
As of now, prize bonds are available in several denominations, and people can enter into lucky draws to potentially win bumper prizes.
National Savings announced the schedule for prize draws, which usually take place every three months.
100 Prize Bond Draw Date November 2023
Balloting for Lucky Draw No. 44 of the Rs100 prize bond draw will be held on 15th November 2023 (Wednesday). The balloting will be held in Lahore.
Winning Amount of Rs100 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 100/-
|01
|PKR 700,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 100/-
|03
|PKR 200,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 100/-
|1696
|PKR 1,000
|3rd Prize
Pakistan is all set to launch ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by rolling out one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million. The maximum prize money for Rs500, Rs 5,000, and Rs10,000 will be Rs2 million, Rs20 million, and Rs40 million respectively.
