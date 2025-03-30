Iran, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic, transport ties

During the trip of Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq to Turkmenistan, officials from the two countries discussed the expansion of relations in different economic and transport areas.

In a meeting between Sadeq and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Rashit Meredow, the two sides reviewed the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries, the portal of Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development reported.

The Iranian minister announced the hosting of the next meeting of the two countries Joint Economic Committee in Tehran in the last week of the next Iranian calendar month (mid-May) and discussed issues related to transportation cooperation and the export of technical and engineering services.

Issues related to energy, electricity, and gas were also discussed by the officials of the two countries.

There were also talks to further enhance collaboration in transit corridors, rail, road, and other transport areas in Turkmenistan.

The officials of both countries explored multiple opportunities for cooperation in all areas of the economy and commerce, and the timetable for the joint economic committee meeting was determined during the meeting. —Tehran Times