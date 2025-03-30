Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar here on Wednesday urged the need to improve the local manufacturing of automobile parts.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production, chairing a significant meeting with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation, he emphasized that under the Prime Minister’s vision, new job opportunities will be created through the growth of manufacturing industries and the localization of automobile parts production.

During the meeting, several key topics were discussed, including federal budget proposals and plans for improving the local manufacturing industry.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of technological upgradation and support for industrialists.

Haroon Akhtar outlined how the Ministry of Industries and Production could assist manufacturers in upgrading their technology. He highlighted that a new research and development (R&D) policy is being considered to encourage investment in innovation and support the development of local industries.

Furthermore, Haroon Akhtar indicated that a new policy for the local production of automobile parts will soon be introduced. This policy aims to strengthen the local industry and provide greater opportunities for growth and employment.

He assured the LCCI delegation that the Prime Minister was working tirelessly to enhance the efficiency and performance of the manufacturing sector, which is expected to drive economic growth.

He assured the delegation that the government will fully support the development of industries and technological advancements to ensure the long-term growth and competitiveness of the manufacturing sector in Pakistan.—APP