At least 66 killed, several others injured in Colombia plane crash

BOGOTA – At least 66 people were killed and several others injured after a military aircraft crashed in Colombia, the officials confirmed on Tuesday, as rescue teams continued search operations for remaining passengers.

The defence ministry said that an Air Force C-130 Hercules went down in the southern region shortly after takeoff. The aircraft had departed from Puerto Leguízamo, a town located near the border with Peru.

The initial findings suggested the aircraft may have struck an object near the end of the runway during takeoff. Fire officials reported that one of the wings also hit a tree as the plane rapidly descended, leading to the crash.

The aircraft caught fire after impact while onboard explosive materials reportedly detonated, further intensifying the blaze and complicating rescue efforts.

The authorities said a total of 121 people were onboard, including 110 military personnel. So far, 66 deaths have been confirmed, while efforts are underway to locate and identify the remaining individuals.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the incident.

President Gustavo Petro expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and vowed that there would be no further delay in plans to modernize the country’s military fleet.