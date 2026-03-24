Bise Rawalpindi New Scheme For Class 10 English Paper 2026

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi is all set to conduct class 10 or first annual matriculation examinations of matric class for 2026 from March 27.

The paper English compulsory subject, which is considered one of the toughest subjects by the students, is scheduled to take place on March 30 in both morning and evening shifts.

BISE Rawalpindi jurisdiction covers public and private educational institutions in the districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and Talagang.

The Rawalpindi Board has shared New Scheme for English compulsory paper on its official website, providing insights into the structure of the paper.

The English compulsory paper consists of two parts – Objective and Subjective – and students are given 2 hours and 30 minutes to attempt the paper.

The new scheme of the can help understand the types of questions they may encounter in the papers.

English Compulsory Objective Type

The Objective type paper will be carrying 19 questions with total 19 marks while students will have 20 minutes to attempt it.

English Compulsory Subjective Type

Similarly, the subjective type paper will consist of two sections with first section comprising short answers questions. In the second question, students will require to translate a paragraph in Urdu or rewrite it into simple English.