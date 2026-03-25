Chinese Warship Da Qing arrives Karachi to Join ‘Sea Guardian IV’ Maritime Drills

KARACHI – With expanding scope and increasingly sophisticated joint operations, Pakistan and Chinese navies are conductng joint exercise to further solidify the strategic partnership while reinforcing collective capability to safeguard critical sea lanes and promote peace in the broader maritime domain.

Pakistan Navy warmly and ceremoniously welcomed the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) ship Da Qing as it arrived to participate in the bilateral naval exercise. The fourth phase of the Pakistan-China joint exercise “Sea Guardian” officially commenced on March 25 and will continue until April 2.

The arrival of the Chinese naval vessel was marked with traditional naval protocols, reflecting the strong camaraderie and longstanding defense ties between the two nations. Upon entry into Pakistani waters, the vessel was escorted to the port by Pakistan Navy ships in a coordinated and professional manner.

Sea Guardian exercise is designed to significantly enhance cooperation, mutual understanding, and the exchange of professional expertise between the two naval forces. It aims to improve interoperability, strengthen mutual coordination, and elevate combined operational capabilities in addressing modern maritime challenges.

This phase of the exercise will feature a wide range of both harbor-based and sea-based activities. These include expert-level discussions between senior officials, as well as a dedicated seminar for junior officers to foster learning, leadership development, and operational insight.

Operational drills form a key component of the exercise, with gunnery firing exercises, joint maritime patrols, and complex maritime security operations scheduled to be conducted. These activities are intended to simulate real-world scenarios and enhance readiness, precision, and tactical coordination between the participating forces.

These drills are powerful symbol of the robust defense relationship between Pakistan and China, further cementing ties to improve regional peace, stability, and maritime security.