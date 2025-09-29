Iran executes ‘most important spy’ working for Israel’s Mossad

TEHRAN – Iran on Monday executed Bahman Choubi, a man convicted of espionage for Israel, in a move that underscored the continuing security tensions in the Middle East and highlighted Tehran’s strict approach toward individuals accused of working for foreign intelligence agencies.

The execution was confirmed by Iran’s judiciary through its media wing, Mizan.

According to the statement, Choubi was considered one of the most important operatives for Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, tasked with obtaining sensitive information from Iranian government institutions and infrastructure. Mizan reported that the spy had been involved in collecting critical data from government databases and interfering with Iranian data centers. Additionally, he reportedly gathered intelligence on routes used for importing electronic equipment into the country, a tactic analysts say was intended to aid Mossad operations in Iran.

Bahman Choubi’s arrest and subsequent execution come in the context of ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, which escalated into open hostilities in June 2025. During the brief but intense conflict, Iranian authorities claimed to have uncovered a large network of Israeli spies operating across the country. Several individuals were arrested on charges of espionage, collaboration with a foreign intelligence agency, and sabotage. Choubi was identified as a central figure in this network.

Mizan described Choubi’s espionage activities as part of a sophisticated operation designed to undermine Iran’s national security. “Through espionage, Mossad’s primary objective was to access government databases and disrupt Iranian data centers. This individual also obtained sensitive information about electronic import routes, which could have been exploited for operational purposes,” the statement read.

Iran and Israel have long maintained a fraught relationship, marked by proxy conflicts, cyber warfare, and intelligence operations. Tehran has consistently accused Tel Aviv of plotting against Iran’s nuclear program, military installations, and critical infrastructure. In turn, Israel has reportedly carried out targeted operations inside Iran, including cyberattacks and sabotage missions aimed at delaying Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

The June 2025 conflict marked one of the most direct confrontations between the two nations in decades. According to Iranian sources, the war revealed the extent of Israeli intelligence penetration within the country. Iranian authorities claimed that the Mossad had established a multi-layered spy network operating under the guise of civilian and commercial enterprises, which facilitated the collection of sensitive data and operational intelligence.

As the details of the proceedings remained largely confidential, the official statements showed that Choubi was found guilty of multiple charges, including espionage, collaboration with a foreign government, and attempting to undermine national security infrastructure.

Executions for espionage in Iran are not unprecedented. Over the past two decades, several individuals accused of spying for Israel, the United States, and other nations have faced similar punishments. Analysts argue that such measures serve both as a deterrent against potential spies and as a message to foreign intelligence agencies that infiltration will be met with the harshest consequences.

Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, is widely regarded as one of the most effective and secretive intelligence services in the world. Its operations often include infiltration, surveillance, recruitment of agents, and targeted sabotage. While Israel has never publicly confirmed espionage activities inside Iran, numerous reports over the years have attributed cyberattacks, sabotage of nuclear facilities, and assassination of key personnel to Mossad operatives.

In the case of Choubi, Iranian authorities claimed he had played a key role in acquiring sensitive intelligence that could have significantly aided Mossad’s operational objectives in Iran. According to Mizan, this included access to databases containing strategic information and the potential to disrupt essential government functions.