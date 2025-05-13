CDA to upgrade Melody Food Market, improve food quality

Being the first among the food streets established in the federal capital, Melody Food Street is not only a popular food point, it is also a destination for tourists, visitors and celebrities.

Keeping in view its historical and cultural importance, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to upgrade the Melody Food Street, repair and upgrade its pavements, install lights and provide the place a visitor-friendly environment.

An important meeting in this regard was held at the CDA Headquarters with Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa in chair.

The meeting was attended by members of the CDA Board, DG Building Control Authority, DG Works, DG Resources, DG Urban Planning, DG E&M, DG Services, Chief ICT Officer, Director DMA, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, a review of CDA’s overall performance along with a briefing on new projects was also given.

Instructions were issued for the upgradation of Melody Food Street and improving food quality standards as melody food street is one of the oldest food streets of the federal capital.

The food street, it was observed in the meeting was established by CDA and there are some of the most notable and well-known food brands from the country in this street.

It was also directed that Islamabad Food Authority may have food inspections of all food outlets in the Melody Food Street as well as throughout Islamabad to monitor food quality and standard.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhwa approved a separate parking in the Melody food street along with the installation of beautiful lighting so that citizens may not only have best of the best food quality besides parking facility.

He also directed the establishment of a food street in Blue Area along with excellent landscaping, decorative lighting and dedicated parking space, emphasizing the need to make Blue Area Food Street operational as soon as possible so that people have choices to have best foods at almost all the major places of Islamabad.

Randhawa also directed formulation of an effective traffic plan for controlling traffic in all major city centers for addressing traffic jam issues especially at weekend thus ensuring strict traffic plan implementation to have smooth traffic flow for the ease of the citizens thus saving their time.

He also directed the selection of suitable locations for vehicle bazars in the city.

Meanwhile, a briefing was given on the upgradation of the Gandhara Heritage Club during the meeting.

Chairman CDA instructed completion of the remaining work on the Gandhara Heritage Club within the stipulated timeframe in consultations with stakeholders.

He also ordered the replacement of faulty lights in all city parks, Margalla Road and other major roads with new lighting.