Chaos outside Adiala Jail as PTI supporters clash with Journalists

ISLAMABAD – Tensions erupted outside Adiala Jail on Monday as Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, addressed the media, sparking confrontations between PTI supporters and journalists.

Eyewitnesses reported that several party activists pushed and harassed reporters during the briefing. Journalist Tayyab Baloch was allegedly physically attacked, while others faced verbal abuse.

مکمل فوٹیج دیکھی ہے، سابق وزیر اعظم کی بہنیں پریس ٹاک کے لیے آئیں، بار بار استدعا کی گئی کہ خاموشی اختیار کر لیں تاکہ وہ اپنی بات سامنے رکھ سکیں۔ جب علیمہ خان نے گفتگو شروع کرنی چاہی تو طیب بلوچ نے پریس ٹاک کو سبوتاژ کرنے کی کوشش کی انہیں منع کیا گیا کہ بولنے دیں سوال تو بعد… pic.twitter.com/FotYmb6Y3J — آزاد رینــچ (@NaikRooh) September 8, 2025

In protest of treatment, journalists boycotted media session, highlighting concerns over press safety and freedom.

Authorities have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, which has drawn criticism from media organizations and political observers alike.

LAst week, two women were held for throwing an egg at Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail, where Toshakhana case hearing was underway. Clips of incident circulated widely, showing Aleema’s shocked reaction.

Police said PTI supporters, had come with protestors from the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association. The egging reportedly occurred after Aleema did not answer their questions. The women attempted to flee in a car, which was surrounded by PTI supporters who also damaged the vehicle.

PTI condemned attack and claimed the women were sent intentionally and aided by police to escape. Several political leaders, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal, denounced the incident, stressing that political differences should be expressed respectfully and that targeting women is unacceptable.