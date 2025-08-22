iPhone 17: Here’s What Apple’s Upcoming Models could cost after Rs14,000 increase

ISLAMABAD – Apple enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement ahead of September launch of iPhone 17 adn there are reports of surge in prices of the new lineup, with all models expected to rise by roughly $50, which is around Rs14,000 Pakistani rupees.

US based tech giant is set to unveil iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, with analysts citing higher tariffs and production costs as the main reasons behind the price hike. Sources familiar with development said iPhone 17 will start at $829, the iPhone 17 Air at $979, the iPhone 17 Pro at $1,049, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,249.

The upcoming release is already generating significant excitement among Apple fans, as they eagerly await the latest features and design updates in the new series.

iPhone 17 Expected price

Model Expected Price iPhone 17 $829 iPhone 17 Air $979 iPhone 17 Pro $1,049 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,249

Apple is rumored to reveal the highly anticipated iPhone 17 on Tuesday, September 9, with preorders and store availability expected on Friday, September 12 or 19. Fans are already counting down the days for what could be one of Apple’s most exciting launches yet.

iPhone 17 Specs

iPhone 17

1-inch display, A18 chip, two cameras (48MP main + 12MP ultrawide), 128GB–512GB storage

iPhone 17 Air

Ultra-thin design, possibly 6.7-inch display, A19 chip, single 48MP camera

iPhone 17 Pro

3-inch display, A19 chip, three cameras (48MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 12MP telephoto), 128GB–1TB storage

iPhone 17 Pro Max

9-inch display, A19 chip, three cameras with potential 8x telephoto zoom, 256GB–1TB storage, battery up to 5,000 mAh

All models are expected to come with 120Hz displays and launch with iOS 26, promising smoother visuals and cutting-edge performance.