Apple’s annual event is all set to take place tonight (September 12) under a theme titled ‘Wonderlust’

The event has been in the headlines for several weeks as the company is expected to introduce new generation of iPhone 15 and other products.

The event will begin at 10.00 pm (PST) and will be streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. Apple CEO Tim Cook will share the company’s achievements and future plans at the event.

iPhone 15 and other gadgets

Tech fans are likely see a new line-up of Apple’s phone – the iPhone 15. This will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple is also likely to introduce two models of its Watch. The Apple Watch Series 9 and all-new Ultra are expected to be launched tonight.

Rumoured Specs

Rumors have that the leading smartphone company will follow suit of previous years and, like its predecessor Apple iPhone 15 will come in multiple versions, with the standard version being the cheapest, and the series will further comprise the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Several people claim that iPhone 15 will not be launched by a traditional lightning port and will be replaced by a USB-C port, while some also suggest that the latest phone will be rolled out with Qualcomm chips.

iPhone 15 Expected price 2023

Models Expected Price iPhone 15 – $799 iPhone 15 Plus $899 iPhone 15 Pro $1,099 iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,299

iPhone 15 Expected price in Pakistan

The Pakistani government has increased huge taxes due to increased import tax on mobile phones in the recent budget, as the country is facing dollar crunch and massive devaluation of local currency.

In light of a potential price hike of $100, the extended PTA registration tax on the iPhone 15 series would be around Rs150,000 for passport holders and around Rs170,000 for ID card holders.

The starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro in Pakistan is expected to be over Rs500,000.