LAHORE – Zyp Technologies a burgeoning force in the electric mobility sector has announced raising $1.2 million seed capital investment led by Indus Valley Capital.

With this key investment, Zyp is driving mass-market adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by addressing three key hurdles to adoption: 1. High upfront cost, 2. Range anxiety, and 3. Long charging times.

Zyp achieves this through its indigenously developed product portfolio that includes purpose-built electric motorcycles, innovative battery swap stations, proprietary and patent pending battery architecture, cloud software, and mobile apps.

Save Up To 70% on Fuel Cost

With climate change and rising fuel prices in Pakistan, the urgency to electrify transportation has never been greater. Zyp’s solutions enable motorcycle fleet operators to save up to 70% on fuel costs and eliminate air-polluting emissions, making their operations environmentally sustainable and profitable.

Aatif Awan, founding partner at Indus Valley Capital, said: “With its vision to electrify the 25 million motorbikes in Pakistan, Zyp is building one of the most important products Pakistan needs to help solve the trade imbalance and high inflation. Zyp team has meticulously designed their electric motorbikes and battery swapping to perform well in the local environment, creating a remarkable indigenous solution we’re proud to back.”

ZUM 2000 (Zyp Utility Motorcycle 2000) has been engineered to be gender-neutral, focused on delivery riders, enabling comfortable day-long deliveries at a significantly reduced cost compared to all other available options. Fleet operators get state-of-the-art fleet management software that includes advanced features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing, theft detection, ride monitoring, and vehicle service tracking to effectively manage their fleet of ZUM 2000 motorcycles.

The Zyp Energy battery swap station is a pivotal achievement laying the foundation for Zyp’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) business model. It helps Zyp bring the upfront cost down as the battery is not sold with the bike. It is instead provided for a subscription fee, based on usage.

With an innovative design, and powered by technology to build on key principles of safety, security and ease of use, this station enables compatible motorcycles to be “refueled” within 60 seconds. Zyp is on track to install its first Zyp Energy station on the premises of a major B2B customer.

Made-in-Pakistan Electric Bikes’ Prices

The price of upcoming electric motorbikes will range between Rs150,000 to Rs450,000 depending on the variant.