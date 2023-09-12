ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Fawad Hassan Fawad as federal minister in the caretaker cabinet.

The appointment was made on advice of Caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 (1a) of the Constitution, said a statement issued by the President’s office on Tuesday.

Fawad Hassan Fawad is a retired Pakistani civil servant who served in BPS-22 grade as the principal secretary to two former prime ministers – Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service.

His work during his tenure as the principal secretary to the premier from November 2015 to June 2018 was largely focused on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was also named in various graft cases but later acquitted by courts in all cases, including assets beyond means case.