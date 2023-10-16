Apple rolled out iPhone 15 series, and the top-of-the-line unit iPhone 15 Pro Max is crushingly expensive among all devices, however, the craze of its predecessor iPhone 14 is still here.
The high-end devices of US based brands are already expensive in the international market, but in the local market the price is sky high, and these devices are flying off the shelves.
Cutting-edge features like a Super Retina XDR display, and aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, make iPhone 14 superlative. The 14 series is backed by A15 chip that allows for better thermal performance.
For photography lovers, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel Wide camera that features a larger sensor, an ƒ/1.5 aperture, and larger 1.9 µm pixels for improved performance in low light, and optical image stabilization is too good.
iPhone 14 PTA approved price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price (PTA approved)
|IPhone 14 128GB
|410,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 128GB
|505,000
|IPhone 14 Pro 256GB
|550,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB
|560,000
|IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB
|599,000
