Apple rolled out iPhone 15 series, and the top-of-the-line unit iPhone 15 Pro Max is crushingly expensive among all devices, however, the craze of its predecessor iPhone 14 is still here.

The high-end devices of US based brands are already expensive in the international market, but in the local market the price is sky high, and these devices are flying off the shelves.

Cutting-edge features like a Super Retina XDR display, and aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, make iPhone 14 superlative. The 14 series is backed by A15 chip that allows for better thermal performance.

For photography lovers, the phone comes with a 12-megapixel Wide camera that features a larger sensor, an ƒ/1.5 aperture, and larger 1.9 µm pixels for improved performance in low light, and optical image stabilization is too good.

iPhone 14 PTA approved price in Pakistan

Models Price (PTA approved) IPhone 14 128GB 410,000 IPhone 14 Pro 128GB 505,000 IPhone 14 Pro 256GB 550,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 560,000 IPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 599,000

