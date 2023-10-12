Pakistan’s central bank oversees the sale of Prize Bonds under the scheme of ‘National Prize Bonds’. Prize Bonds are known for being bearer in nature, being interest-free, holders of these bonds win big amounts.

These are secure investments, and a lot of people buy them to try their luck. Prize bonds, unlike other forms of investment, such as stocks or real estate, do not lose their face value and are guaranteed by the government.

As there is no guarantee that an individual will win a prize, there is also no risk of losing the investment amount. Prize Bonds are solid investment instruments issued by the State Bank. Bonds are non-interest bearing, which aims to provide people with the chance to win cash prizes.

Prize Bonds are available in several denominations, and holders can enter into lucky draws to potentially win prizes. National Savings announces the schedule for prize draws, which usually take place every three months or so.

750 Prize Bond October 2023

The Muzaffarabad office will hold balloting of Prize Bond Rs750 draw No. 96 on October 16, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount of 750 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 01 1,500,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 03 500,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 750/- 1696 9,300 3rd Prize

Rs750 Prize Bond Winners 2023

For the top 3 winners and a full list, please follow Pakistan Observer, and the results will be on the website on Monday.

Pakistani government also announced launching ‘Digital Prize Bonds’ by first introducing the one in the denomination of Rs1,000 with maximum prize money of Rs4 million.