State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has clarified that all banknotes including commemorative notes are legal tender everywhere in Pakistan for the amount expressed therein and carry the guarantee of the Federal Government.

SBP has notified for the information of public that banknote of Rs75 (predominantly green) issued on August 14, 2022 to commemorative 75 years of Pakistan’s Independence and banknote of Rs75 (predominantly blue) issued on July 04,2023 to mark 75 years of SBP’s inception are legal tender across Pakistan.

These banknotes are equally eligible to perform the function of medium of exchange i.e. for settlement of private and public obligations.

Besides, SBP and all commercial banks shall issue to, and accept from, public, these banknotes.

Moreover, information about the designs and security features of the SBP banknotes may be obtained from SBP website.