iPhones continue to rule the global mobile market. Known for its sleek design, user-friendly interface, and extensive range of features iPhone 11 still remained famous years after its release.

Engineered with an A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 is backed by a Retina HD display with a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. It is loaded with dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras, 4K video recording, and stable iOS which is packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.

Apple phones are now becoming the new norm and amid a huge influx of these phones, it impacted the price, as several devices, especially high-end devices now come with massive taxation.

In Pakistan, iPhones are expensive as authorities come with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes. With huge demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including the iPhone 11 are now popular among those who are not able to get their hands on new Apple devices.

PTA introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 11 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs67,308 iPhone 11 Pro Rs93,180 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs96,860

iPhone 11 Tax With ID Card