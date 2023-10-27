iPhone market continues to grow in Pakistan, and other parts of the world as high-end devices produced by Apple stand out among rivals, and after four years iPhone 11 still remains famous.

From influencers to corporate workers, a specific group prefers these devices despite the huge influx of Android phones.

iPhones are expensive and in countries like Pakistan, federal authorities come with stern regulations to impose heavy taxes. With soaring demand, the cost of iPhones is flying off the shelves, and even older generation models including the iPhone 11 cost over Rs2 lac.

Pakistani authorities imposed several taxes on Apple phones, in the form of Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty and these taxes depend on the model and specifications of the iPhone.

As iPhone cost rises, several commercial banks are offering the iPhone 11 in installments.

Apple iPhone 11 Installment Plans in Pakistan