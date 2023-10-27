Toyota Fortuner remains among the much-sought vehicles of Indus Motor Company Limited, and the car prices saw a major drop amid the appreciation of the local currency.

Fortuner remained for its rugged design and off-road capabilities and all the models including Fortuner 2.7 G, Fortuner 2.7 V, Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4, Toyota Fortuner Legender, and Toyota Fortuner GR-S saw a huge price drop.

The vehicle comes with both automatic and manual transmission options. Top auto giants ride the wave of reduced car prices, Toyota reduced Suzuki car prices. Toyota slashed prices across their Fortuner lineup as the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) moved up against the greenback.

The price announcements are no less than significant, with the Fortuner seeing a drop of up to Rs. 1.3 million.

Toyota Fortuner Latest Price in Pakistan October 2023