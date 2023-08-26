International Day against Nuclear Tests will be marked on August 29 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan that brings public awareness and education about the effects of global nuclear weapon tests. The day aims to end nuclear testing and to promote peace and security. International Day Against Nuclear Tests aims to educate and bring awareness about the effects of nuclear testing.

The International Day against Nuclear Tests aims to raise people’s awareness of the need to prevent nuclear catastrophes to avert devastating effects on humankind, the environment and the planet. Many people use the day as an opportunity to share their perspectives on the issue of nuclear weapons and testing. Different organizations may host educational and public activities to bring awareness of the use of nuclear weapons and the dangers involved with nuclear weapons testing and usage. The history of nuclear testing began on July 16, 1945, when an atomic bomb was used at a desert test site in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in the United States.

More than 2000 nuclear tests were carried out worldwide between 1945 and 1996. Nuclear weapons tests are generally broken into different categories reflecting the test’s medium or location, Atmospheric tests, Underwater tests underground tests. Over the years, there have been calls to ban nuclear tests to ensure the protection of people’s lives and the environment around them. The UN approved a draft resolution in late 2009 for an international day against nuclear tests to raise public awareness about the threats and dangers of nuclear weapons. It was also hoped that the UN’s member states would move towards the idea of nuclear disarmament. The International Day against Nuclear Tests was declared to be annually held on August 29, which marks the closing of one of the world’s largest nuclear test sites.—APP