The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the rejection of nine bail pleas in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

According to the details, after the bail plea rejection in several cases including May 09 riots, judicial complex attack and fake accounts, the Chairman of PTI has filed nine applications through his lawyer Salman Safdar in the Islamabad High Court.

The Sessions Court rejected six, while three bail applications were rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). In the petitions submitted to IHC, the PTI lawyer requested that the bail reject verdict should be declared null and void. The lawyer further calls upon the IHC to instruct the trial courts to hear the cases again based on merit and prevent the police from making arrests of PTI chairman in these nine cases.