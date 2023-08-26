An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by human rights lawyer ImaanHazirMazari and former MNA and co-founder of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Ali Wazir until Monday. Duty Judge Raja Javed Abbas also directed petitioners’ lawyers to give arguments on the next hearing. Police had arrested Imaan in overnight raid in Islamabad last Sunday.

Imaan was taken away by police officials and “men in plainclothes and masks” from her home.

Moments before the arrest, Imaan posted on X that “unknown persons” were breaking down the security cameras in her home and that the gate to her house was “jumped over”.

Ali Wazir was also arrested by police in Islamabad a day before Imaan, daughter of former PTI leader ShireenMazari, was taken into custody.

Both Imaan and Wazir drew the ire of authorities after they made anti-state institutions speeches at a rally taken out by the PTM in the federal capital last Friday.