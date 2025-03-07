Women not merely housewives

DR Sally Shaywitz, a behavioural scientist at Yale University School of Medicine one of the authors of the study says, “As far as I know this is the first time that anyone has been able to demonstrate anything functionally different between men and women.”

There has been substantial research of gender differences in the brain but these studies could not explain the difference.

Men use a small area in the left side of the brain while women use area in both sides.

Psychologists have found that women do better on certain tests like those measuring verbal speed and that men do better on other tasks like imagining what an object would be like if it were rotated.

Neurologists have also found that women seem to recover better from strokes in the left hemisphere of the brain where language abilities are thought to be situated.

Every March the world observes “International Women Day”.

It was March 8, 1857 when women working in New York city factories staged a protest over working conditions.

During women’s history month the world celebrates the courage, foresight and resolve of women.

There are many examples of women who have contributed to changing women’s history.

Unluckily parents also play a prejudiced role by expressing good feelings for their male siblings and female children are prevented from coming out at any aspects of progress.

Since the majority of the Muslims are ignorant of the Islamic teachings and traditions in which Islam encompasses all the affairs related to females, men have not fixed the true status of women.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) clearly fixed the high status of the women.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “if you educate just two of your daughters you will go straight to the Paradise”.

Islam is strongly in favor of the education of women.

In Islamic era there were few prominent political ladies leaders and others fought as soldiers along with men.

American women joined the diplomatic services in 1920 but until 1970, a women foreign officer needed to resign her services in order to get married.

Such restrictions no longer exist and now today more than 14000 women are serving in the highest posts in foreign and interior services.

Now 50% of NASA employees are women and 33% of the agency’s scientists and employees are women.

In 1998, in the history of space flights the flight director and the launch commentator between the mission control and the crew known as CAPCOM were all females.

An American Astronaut Shannon Lucid says in her book ‘while mixing flour, butter and sugar to make cookies I discovered that a girl is supposed to know how gas is mixed to make water, that was my dream while working in the kitchen.

I was only 20 years of age when I received Pilot license and I became an astronaut in Mir when I was mother of three children”.

The above narration of Lucid contradicts the claim of men that working women have deprived their families from conjugal bliss.

Similarly, in 1995 a 23 years old Norwegian girl Solveig Krey was appointed the first ever woman as Submarine Commander who commanded the whole crew consisting of men.

Similarly, in Asia there are a lot of women who retained the top most leading positions in their own countries and conveniently coincided with both the duties in house and offices and did not bring any cause of domestic wrangling.

There was a time when women were not allowed to participate in any type of sports events but now our young women have entered into the streamline of sports activities and achieved very high rankings.

Now they have found the fact that training of the mind through physical fitness has an important part of being a well minded individual and often become a source of self-security and self-confidence.

Giving horrible accounts against women victimization a newspaper “The Time” from Hong Kong reads, a bizarre adventure of criminal practices against females specially in Pakistan is in progress, physical hitting, acid throwing, rapes and massive rapes and many types of deprivations have become the order of the day.

A large number of women victims are hospitalized and die every day but most of the cases are not registered, reluctance shown by the victims to report the victimization is due to fear of retaliation in form of further abuse and disgrace in the family set up.

These reports are sometimes dismissed as symptoms of vendetta but now breaking down the barriers in their way to progress women have confiscated their true status of inequality, dignity and freedoms in their way to progress in many parts of the world if it is America, Europe or Asia.

