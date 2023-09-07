Medicine has always served humanity in the best way possible. Its purpose is to preserve health and well-being. Apart from medical consultations, medications, and surgeries, medicine has also utilized natural elements for the best treatment.

A significant part of it is physical therapy, which includes exercises, massages, and physiotherapy.

Physical therapy also known as physiotherapy is an essential aspect of healthcare system that encompasses various services and benefits for individuals of all ages.

One of the key services provided by physiotherapists is rehabilitation. They work closely with patients who have undergone surgeries, injuries, or accidents to help them regain strength, mobility, and functionality. Through targeted exercises, manual therapies, and specialized techniques, physiotherapists create personalized treatment plans to facilitate the recovery process.

In addition to rehabilitation, physiotherapists also play a crucial role in pain management. They employ various modalities such as heat therapy, electrical stimulation, and therapeutic ultrasound to alleviate pain and improve overall well-being. By addressing the root causes of pain, physiotherapists help individuals experience relief and enhance their quality of life.

Furthermore, physiotherapy extends its benefits to individuals with chronic conditions. Whether it’s arthritis, back pain, or neurological disorders, physiotherapists develop comprehensive treatment plans to manage symptoms, improve mobility, and enhance functional independence. By combining exercises, stretches, and other therapeutic interventions, they empower patients to actively participate in their own care and achieve optimal outcomes.

Aliyah Usman Qureshi a promising physiotherapist in her final year has an unfathomable passion for looking after the patients who suffered different injuries and make valuable notes and indepth research. She is also President SYNCH-AHS an abbreviation that engulfs all her goals in times to come. SYNCH-AHS stands for Solidarity Among Young Nation For Change-Allied Health Science.