The process of upgrading the emergency block at Mayo Hospital has been initiated, with caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, personally inspecting the progress during his visit today. The existing emergency block is set to undergo a transformation into a cutting-edge facility, boasting approximately 200 beds. During the reconstruction phase, emergency services will be temporarily relocated to the TB ward. As part of the upgrade, the emergency block’s elevator will also be made operational. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi entrusted the Department of Communication and Works with the responsibility of completing this vital upgrade.

During his thorough examination, Chief Minister Naqvi scrutinized the laboratory along with the first, second, third, and fourth floors of the emergency block. He emphasized the necessity for the new emergency block to be outfitted with contemporary medical amenities. Furthermore, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that the wiring for the emergency block should be placed underground and underscored the importance of well-appointed doctors’ chambers. He also sought a lasting solution for the walls’ seepage problem in the emergency block.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his visit to the TB ward, evaluating the preparations for the emergency ward’s transition. He promptly ordered the replacement of soiled sheets on the beds. Additionally, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected the police post, the under-construction reading room, and cafeterias, reviewing the progress of these projects. He directed high-speed internet installation in the reading room. Expressing contentment with the superior construction standards of the reading room and cafeterias, Mohsin Naqvi stressed that these cafeterias should offer hygienic and quality food items at reasonable prices.

Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough assessment of the emergency ward, CT scan room, children ward, medical ward, surgical ward, TNT ward, nephrology ward, and inquired about the quality of medical care the patients were receiving there.

In a compassionate move, the CM ordered the immediate transfer of 4-year-old patient Haya Fatima from the children ward to the Children’s Hospital in a special ambulance. He also assured the girl’s caretakers that she would receive the best possible treatment. Most notably, many patients and doctors expressed satisfaction with the provision of free medications in the hospital.

Responding to a complaint from a woman in the children ward, the CM ordered initiating legal proceedings against a policeman and a hospital guard accused of extorting money. Both individuals were swiftly arrested by the police, and departmental action was initiated against them. The woman requested the CM for refund and immediate action.

The attendants voiced concerns about extortion and mistreatment by hospital guards, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to take action against these guards. Following his visit to the hospital, the CM proceeded to Rangpura police station, where he reviewed the handling of citizens’ requests at the front desk and inquired about pending cases. He praised the cleanliness standards maintained at the police station. Mohsin Naqvi also visited Sialkot-Sambrial Road, instructed the Secretary of Communications & Works to expedite the construction and rehabilitation of the road.

He affirmed his commitment to expediting the Mayo Hospital emergency block upgrade, vowing to personally oversee the process. The Secretary of Communication and Works provided a detailed briefing on the emergency block upgrade, as well as the progress of the reading room and cafeterias.