21st February marks International Mother Language Day, a day that reflects the diversity of multilingualism.

This day highlights the importance of all languages across the world.

Throughout history, many languages have emerged, but language remains a symbol of one’s identity and ethnic background.

Without a proper language, a person is similar to animals—that may have sounds but lack a mutually understandable language.

In Pakistan, many languages are spoken, each playing a unique role in society and specific geographical areas. Pakistan is a multilingual country where people from different backgrounds speak various dialects in each province. In Punjab, the people predominantly speak Punjabi and Siraiki, while in Sindh, many languages are spoken, including Balochi, Sindhi, Siraiki and Urdu.

Language has always been a living phenomenon in human history and it continues to symbolize human identity within specific societies across generations. Personally, I have always been interested in languages. My mother tongue is Balochi and I speak many languages fluently, including Balochi, Sindhi, Urdu and Siraiki. Balochi is one of those languages that play a key role in linguistic diversity and it is common to find a Balochi speaker who knows many languages. However, it is less likely to find an Urdu speaker who speaks multiple languages compared to a Balochi speaker.

Linguistically, the pronunciation and grammar of each language is different, but anyone interested in learning a language can make it easier for themselves. I deeply admire those who continue to speak their mother tongue while residing in a region where the language is less commonly spoken.

Today, many people in society have abandoned their mother tongues in favour of other languages due to geographical shifts over time. This is the worst phenomenon, as individuals from any culture should not leave their language simply because of relocation. Language transmission, particularly geographical transmission, can reduce the use of a language in a short time.

There must be love for the mother tongue, as it represents our culture amidst different cultures. The affection for language will remain enduring, regardless of time—both past and future. I hope that our younger generation will not blame their ancestors for not preserving the phenomenon of language while living in other regions.

—The writer is a regular contributor to the national press, based in Ghotki.

([email protected])