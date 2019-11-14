Interior ministry issues memo

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The interior ministry issued a memorandum on Wednesday allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a one-time conditional permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

The letter states that the former prime minister will be allowed to travel abroad if he furnishes an indemnity bond as following:

a) 08 million UK Pounds or equivalent rupees; b) 25 million US Dollars or equivalent rupees; c) 1.5 billion rupees. The memo states that the indemnity bond can either be submitted by Nawaz or his brother, Shahbaz Sharif.