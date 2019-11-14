French cycling Poulidor dies at 83

Paris

Tour de France organisers say three-time runner-up Raymond Poulidor has died. He was 83. Poulidor had been hospitalised since early October and “he left us this morning,” his wife Gisele told AFP from their home in western France. He was admitted to the hospital after a bout of fatigue he suffered during the event, where he worked every summer as an ambassador for the race’s yellow-jersey sponsor. His astonishing career spanned 25 years but he will always be remembered for the races he failed to win. Poulidor entered French cycling folklore after finishing on the podium eight times without ever winning the sport’s showcase event. He participated in 14 Tours de France from 1962-76, placing second three times and third five times. —AFP