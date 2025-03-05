Intelligence excellence

THE efforts of our intelligence agencies deserve widespread recognition for unveiling the true nature of India’s covert operations.

The arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav almost nine years ago stands as a monumental achievement.

It was a pivotal moment that revealed the disturbing extent of India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism across borders.

The professionalism and efficiency with which our intelligence agencies apprehended Jadhav and uncovered the intricacies of India’s trans-border terrorism network is nothing short of extraordinary.

The operation that led to his arrest, the subsequent investigation and the transparency with which the process was carried out not only highlight the capabilities of our agencies but also serve as a beacon of dedication to global peace and security.

The Jadhav case is a landmark success, not just for Pakistan but for the world, as it sheds light on the destabilizing role India has played in fomenting terror and unrest beyond its borders.

Yet, despite these groundbreaking revelations, Pakistan’s persistent efforts to highlight India’s sponsorship of terrorism on the global stage have been met with minimal international action.

Over the years, Pakistan has presented multiple dossiers to the United Nations, each containing irrefutable evidence of India’s direct involvement in acts of terror on Pakistani soil.

However, the world has largely turned a blind eye to these calls for justice.

It is deeply regrettable that global bodies, which should be at the forefront of championing peace and security, have failed to take the necessary steps to hold India accountable.

This passive stance has only emboldened India, allowing it to continue its dangerous agenda with impunity.

A recent example of India’s ongoing interference is its involvement in targeting Sikh leaders in Canada and the United States.

These violent acts, orchestrated by Indian intelligence operatives, are yet another reminder of how India’s disruptive policies extend far beyond its own borders.

The international community’s failure to hold India accountable reflects a disturbing trend where political and economic interests often overshadow the pursuit of justice and security.

It is now more crucial than ever for the global community to take a principled stand, support Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and hold India accountable for its role in perpetuating instability around the world.