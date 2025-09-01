Installment scheme for 41,000 e-bikes, rickshaws officially launched: Apply online

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has launched a scheme to provide electric motorcycles and rickshaws on installment with up to Rs400,000 subsidy under New Energy Vehicle Police 2025-30.

In first phase of the scheme, the government will provide 40,000 electric motorcycles and 1,000 electric with a sustainable subsidy.

Where to Apply

The general public can apply for this program online at www.pave.gov.pk.

Registration Deadline

People can register for the scheme to get electric bike or rickshaw on installment till 30 September 2025.

Key Features of Scheme

Subsidy for Two- and Three-Wheelers

A subsidy of Rs80,000 will be provided on each electric motorcycle.

A subsidy of Rs400,000 will be provided on each electric cargo rickshaw.

A loan of up to Rs200,000 for the period of two years for electric bikes.

Women, students, and workers will get special quotas in the scheme.

Installment Scheme Balloting

The government will hold computerised balloting on 1 October 2025 to select winners.

The government aims at saving Rs290 billion in wake of imported fuel. Furthermore, the scheme will also help reducing environmental pollution.