Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Widespread rains likely till midweek

ISLAMABAD – More widespread rains with scattered heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

Torrential rains will likely cause urban flooding in northeast Punjab, flash flooding in Kashmir and landslides in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also affects the upper parts of the country, which will continue to persist till tomorrow.

Under these conditions, more widespread rain-wind/thundershowers are predicted in Kashmir and northeast Punjab, and at scattered places in Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday evening/night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

Torrential rains are expected at scattered places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding/flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad.

Widespread rains may cause urban flooding/flash floods in Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli, Punch and Haveli. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday and between 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 30°C and 32°C on Tuesday and between 31°C and 33°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 26, Balakot 25, Malamjabba 04, Kakul 02, Kalam 01

Kashmir: Garhidupatta 24, Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 07), Kotli 08

Punjab: Gujranwala 19, Khanewal, Kasur 12, Lahore (Airport 11, City 09), Murree 11, Islamabad (Saidpur 08, Golra 01), Gujrat, Narowal 05, Sialkot (City 04, Airport 01), Sheikhupura 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 08