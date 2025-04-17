Inspiring address of COAS

THE well-thought-out and inspiring address of the Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir at the first annual convention of Overseas Pakistanis has evoked a highly positive response from different segments of the society with analysts and opinion-makers describing it as epoch-making and morale booster in an otherwise complex security environment.

They argue that the strongly worded speech, coming out of the heart of its deliverer, has a firm and clear message to all those engaged in disruptive activities and their backers that their conspiracies will come to a naught and the State of Pakistan to prevail at all costs.

In fact, this was not for the first time that the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) conveyed a strong and straight forward message to trouble-makers and reassured people of Pakistan about a bright future as General Asim Munir has a track record of going to any length as for as safeguarding of the core national interests are concerned.

The Pakistan Army, under his dynamic supervision, is supporting whole hog all efforts of the Government to address the daunting challenge of terrorism and ills of the system and this is having a soothing effect on the overall economic scenario of the country.

Mindful of the fact that the overseas Pakistanis, for all practical purposes, are the backbone of the economy, the Army Chief has infused a new spirit among them by declaring in categorical and firm terms that even ten generations of terrorists will not be able to harm Pakistan.

He also had a special message to those trying to destabilize Balochistan by underlining that the province is not only vital to the country’s future but also a symbol of national pride.

His pronouncements about a clear-cut strategy to foil designs of all types of enemies and a secured future of the country had desired impact on listeners as his words were attuned with his confident body language.

The General reminded the Overseas Pakistanis that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with abundant natural resources and citizens should be grateful.

“Together, we are sending a clear message: whoever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress will be removed,” he asserted.

The Army Chief left no doubt about the resolve of the country when he stated that the question is not if Pakistan will progress but how fast.

Similarly, he also echoed sentiments of the people by reiterating unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, calling Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and expressing solidarity with Palestinians, saying the hearts of Pakistanis beat with the people of Gaza.