Inside the operating theatre..!

LATELY, I’ve been spending some time at a hospital, with the son of a close friend.

And as I saw doctors rushing around, my mind built an imaginary operation that went on behind the OT door: It was a surgery that took a dramatic turn when an unexpected visitor showed up in the operating theatre where a complex procedure – a coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) to be exact – was being carried out.

The patient was a 65-year-old man with severe coronary artery disease. The surgical team, led by a surgeon, let’s call him Dr. John, worked tirelessly to repair the damaged arteries. As they carefully harvested the saphenous vein graft from the patient’s leg, suddenly, a bright light filled the room. The doctors looked up to see an angel chuckling in the corner of the operating theatre.

“What’s so funny?” Dr. John asked, startled. “Oh, it’s just hilarious to see you humans struggling for hours to repair what God created in a second,” the angel replied with a grin. The doctors were stunned. “What do you mean?” one of them asked. “Well, think about it,” the angel said. “You’re trying to repair a heart that God created with just a few words. ‘Let there be life,’ and voilà! Humans were formed. And yet, you’re spending hours trying to fix a heart that’s just a tiny part of that creation.”

The doctors looked at each other, sheepishly. “I guess we do make our scientific theories of creation more complicated than it needs to be,” Dr. John admitted. The angel chuckled again. “You think? And still, you don’t believe in God? How stupid are you humans?” The doctors were taken aback by the angel’s blunt words. But as they looked at each other, they knew that they had been given a rare gift – a glimpse into the divine.

As the angel disappeared as suddenly as it appeared, the doctors were left to ponder the mystery of creation. They finished the surgery in silence, each one lost in their own thoughts. As they were about to leave the operating theatre, Dr. John turned to his team and said, “You know, I think we just got a little reminder of who’s really in charge here.” The team nodded in agreement just as the angel appeared again.

“Beautifully said, Dr. John! You’ve hit the nail right on the head. I’m glad my visit was a wake-up call, a reminder of your limitations and your need for divine guidance. But maybe you need to ask the Creator how to repair what He has created. That’s humility, folks! That’s recognizing that you are nowhere near being the ultimate authority!”

And as the angel disappeared again, Dr John the eminent cardiac surgeon said, “From now on we will start every surgery with a prayer, asking for guidance and wisdom from the One who created the human body in the first place…!”

—([email protected])