Field Marshal Syed AsimMunir, Chief of the Pakistani Army, has emerged as one of the most prominent military leaders in South Asia following Pakistan’s decisive victory in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

The brief yet technologically advanced conflict, which unfolded over four days and concluded on May 10, 2025, saw Pakistan achieve a resounding military success against India.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on the pretext of the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on May 6–7, 2025. In response, Pakistan initiated a precisely calculated and swift military campaign targeting key Indian military installations on the night of May 9–10. The scale and success of the operation, against a military force three times larger, stunned analysts and showcased the strategic brilliance of FM AsimMunir—the architect behind the mission. Along with Air Force Chief he planned and executed all the designated military targets in India. Following this victory, FM AsimMunir gained widespread recognition and acclaim in global media. In the aftermath of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 18, 2025, his stature further rose internationally. The Washington Times notably hailed him as the “Iron Man of South Asia,” praising his leadership qualities, decisiveness, and unshakable resolve.

FM AsimMunir’s leadership has consistently been characterized by discipline, vision, and strength of character. Over the past three years, he has been credited with major military successes in counterterrorism operations and behind-the-scenes military diplomacy, which elevated Pakistan’s global standing. His personal engagements have helped lift Pakistan out of diplomatic isolation, allowing the country to reassert itself on the regional and global stage. During the May 2025 military confrontation, FM AsimMunir demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure. Despite regional tensions and international scrutiny, he maintained unwavering resolve, with national sovereignty and territorial integrity at the core of his strategy. In the security domain, FM Munir envisions peace within Pakistan and stability across the broader region, including South and Central Asia. His advocacy for regional harmony aligns closely with President Trump’s vision of ending prolonged conflicts and enhancing global trade. This shared vision led The Washington Times to describe FM Munir as a “natural partner” for President Trump. Reportedly, his meeting with Trump left a strong and lasting impression on key U.S. decision-makers. Indeed, Trump recognizes the leaders and deals with them accordingly. This is clear from his first tenure as well as since January 20, 2025. He found FM Asim as a man of principles and integrity who can be trusted upon.

President Trump views FM Munir as a credible and capable leader who can help forge a stronger Washington–Islamabad relationship. Furthermore, he sees Munir as a potential bridge between the U.S. and China to ease rising tensions. In this context, FM Munir is being considered a new strategic ally for the U.S. in South Asia. Indeed, FM desires a peaceful South Asia where all states are facing Indian hegemonic designs. India desire a South which follows India as a hegemonic state, controlling the region from all aspects including Hindutva ideology. All states of South Asia are being exploited by India on various pretexts; geopolitics, geo-economics and controlling their internal policies. India has almost paralyzed the only South Asian organization; South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). FM AsimMunir has also played a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development through his support of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). As a member of SIFC, he has helped streamline investment processes, attract significant foreign direct investment, and promote investor confidence by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks. The council acts as a single-window platform to fast-track development projects and boost economic growth, particularly in Pakistan’s resource-rich regions, including those with vast reserves of rare earth metals.

Western and U.S. media now widely refer to FM Munir as a leader with “nerves of steel.” His steadfast leadership in combating Indian-backed terrorism—primarily through the TTP and sub-nationalist groups like the BLA, BRA, BLF, and the Majeed Brigade—has been praised domestically and internationally. These groups are named by Pakistan Government as Fitna al-Khawarij (TTP) and Fitna al-Hindustan (Baloch sub-nationalist outfits), are fully supported by India’s intelligence agency, RAW. Indian RAW has been supporting terrorism in Pakistan since the beginning of 21st century. KulbhushanJadhav, a serving RAW officer (ex Indian Navy) was arrested in Balochistan Province of Pakistan in 2016. He was funding and abetting the terrorists of TTP as well as BLA and BLF. FM Asim has done his MS Thesis in NDU during War Course on the External Involvement in Balochistan. He has an insight about RAW and Mossad connection in Balochistan and RAW and TTP connection in KP.

Despite the Afghan Taliban government’s unfriendly posture, which has enabled India to exploit Afghan territory to support terrorism in Pakistan, FM Munir has successfully led military operations to neutralize these threats. His counterterrorism strategy has reinforced Pakistan’s internal security and enhanced its international image as a responsible regional power.

Over the past three years, Field Marshal AsimMunir has proven himself a visionary strategist and a resilient military leader. With extensive experience in both intelligence and field command, he is ideally suited to navigate Pakistan through complex regional and global challenges. Beyond military achievements, he has offered steadfast support to Pakistan’s civilian leadership in efforts to revive the national economy and restore the country’s global standing.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.