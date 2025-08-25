Glitter without gold

Every decade in Pakistan has been marked by the promise of a new “miracle” waiting to transform the economy.

From the oil and gas hype of the 1960s, to the Saindak and Reko Diq copper-gold dreams of the 1990s, to the present talk of lithium and rare earth deposits, leaders have repeatedly sold the nation a mirage. Each time, the story is recycled with fresh fervour: untapped minerals are portrayed as the gateway to prosperity, a chance to break free from debt, and a guarantee of global relevance. Yet the pattern is all too familiar — expectations rise, contracts are signed, disputes erupt, projects stall, and little flows back to the people.

Consider Reko Diq, hailed as one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold mines. In 2011, foreign investors valued it at more than $100 billion in potential exports. But instead of wealth creation, the project triggered legal battles, leading to a $6 billion penalty against Pakistan by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in 2019. After years of negotiations, the deal was revived in 2022, but its benefits remain uncertain. Saindak tells a similar tale: operational since the 1990s under Chinese management, it has generated modest royalties for Pakistan but nowhere near the prosperity once promised.

In truth, mineral wealth is never a quick fix. Resource exploitation requires heavy upfront capital, decades of stable policy, and global market access. Even countries with stronger institutions struggle with the “resource curse” — where overreliance on minerals fuels corruption, conflict, and inequality. For Pakistan, already battling fiscal deficits and climate stress, betting its future on the extractive sector risks deepening dependency rather than breaking it.

By contrast, the real source of abundance has always been hiding in plain sight: the fertile Indus plains. The Indus system, stretching over 3,000 kilometers, sustains 90% of Pakistan’s agriculture and nearly 220 million people. Historically, its floods replenished aquifers, revived wetlands, and nourished a thriving delta, ensuring food security and ecological balance. Ancient South Asian civilizations flourished here not because of buried minerals but because of water harnessed for collective abundance.

Yet this inheritance is being squandered. Dams and diversions have left floodplains parched and the delta gasping for survival. Climate change now magnifies the strain, with erratic rains and glacial melt putting both the canal system and agriculture under stress. Despite this, the political class continues to double down on mega-dams — projects that promise control but often deliver scarcity.

A wiser path lies in working with nature, not against it. Seasonal floods can be used to recharge aquifers, restore wetlands, and revive the delta, creating resilience against droughts and sea intrusion. Shifting from water-intensive crops to sustainable agriculture, investing in inland navigation for regional trade, and integrating climate-smart practices can unlock the Indus’ true promise.

The lesson is clear. Pakistan does not need another mirage of minerals to chase. It needs to turn to the abundance already flowing through its veins — the Indus. By doing so, the country can move beyond scarcity thinking and ground its future in sustainable prosperity.

The writer is a political analyst, based in Islamabad.

