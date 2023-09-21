Key Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his Walima today on Thursday and radiant nuptial celebrations of Pakistan’s star pacer with daughter of cricket legend is the talk of the town.

As fans were enchanted to see the Baraat of Qalandar pacer, Afridi was seen at his reception looking sharp in a classic suit. Many of his cricket colleagues, including Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, and Imam-ul-Haq, were also in attendance at the joyous occasion. Pakistani Olympician Arshad Naeem, and former DG ISPR General Asif Ghafoor also graced the event.

The glimpse of the event is all over the internet. The festivities of Speedster started earlier this week in Karachi and the walima ceremony was held today in Islamabad.

Congratulations are in order for Shaheen and Ansha who are about to start a new chapter, Pakistan Observer wishes them love and happiness for the journey.

A glimpse from Afridi’s big day

Hum sab Aik hain ❤️❤️👊👊🔥🔥😍😍 Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Haris Rauf , shadab khan, Faheem Ashraf at Shaheen shah Afridi Walima Ceremony #BackOurBoys #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/rpGFJop4Hz — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) September 21, 2023

Just look at Shahid Afridi, he’s doing his absolute best to make Shaheen Shah Afridi’s and Ansha’s reception memorable. Although he’s larki walon ki side se, everyone deserves a father in law like him. 🥹🫶❤️#ShaheenAfridi #ShaheenShahAfridi #ShahidAfridi @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/ZkKnlRxzM1 — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 21, 2023

Susar 🤝 Damaad Shahid Afridi – Shaheen Shah Afridi

pic.twitter.com/Sp4m69nfqi — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) September 21, 2023

General Asif Ghafoor & Ahmed Shahzed at Shaheen Shah Afridi Walima.pic.twitter.com/oeC94lK7o9 — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) September 21, 2023