Commissioner Karachi has summoned a meeting of stakeholders to determine the new price of milk in city. The meeting, to be attended by the representatives of dairy farmers, consumers body and the Bureau of Supply officials, has been fixed at Commissioner’s office.

The government had fixed milk price at Rs180 per litre in Karachi but the milk being sold at Rs220 to 230 per litre in different areas of the metropolis.The retailers had earlier told the media that they have halved purchases from dairy farmers after a drop in sales due to skyrocketing inflation.

The Karachi Milk Retailers Welfare Association had announced to close the sale points across the metropolis for an indefinite period for demanding a price hike. They said that they could not sell milk at the price fixed by the government after purchasing the stock from dairy farmers at high rates.